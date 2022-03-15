CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System Board of Education is talking about the Virtual Academy, but not for this coming school year.

State laws require a big change to the way virtual school works, but some parents are disappointed they won’t have a virtual option in the fall.

Kira Kroboth has three children at high risk for COVID-19 complications. She hoped Virtual Academy would be available next school year.

“The fact that there isn’t going to be one and there’s going to be a gap year is sad because there are children like mine who need that protection,” she said.

This year her children attend a virtual charter school, but more than 8,500 students are currently enrolled in Wake County’s Virtual Academy, including Jennifer Rosario’s two children.

“My husband is in a high-risk category, so we have been trying to be very safe,” Rosario explained.

Right now, WCPSS Virtual Academy students are considered part of their base school, but legislation says after this school year, districts can only offer virtual instruction as a separate virtual school.

That’s something the board is considering for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I feel like our hand is going to be forced in advance of that,” Rosario said.

“I thought that perhaps they’d already be working on that throughout this year, even if it’s just a back-up plan,” Kroboth added.

Wake County school district staff says plans can adjust if necessary.

“We have to be prepared to move in a different direction if at any point circumstances dictate,” said Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics.

Cook pointed out that there are some options from before the pandemic that incorporate virtual learning, but emphasized that these are not replacements for Virtual Academy.

Some virtual schools have waiting lists and some programs require specific medical necessities or require students to meet other specific qualifications.

If we see another surge of COVID-19 cases, some parents say they don’t feel comfortable without a virtual option.

“If we see another uptick in a few months, we are going to make a decision on our own and unfortunately it may not be in-person and Wake County,” Rosario said. “To me, it’s just not worth the risk.”