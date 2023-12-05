RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second night in a row, the Wake County Public School System heard from the public after the stabbing death of a 15-year-old.

A community forum was held Monday night at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. On Tuesday night, the school board had its first full meeting since the stabbing.

No items on the agenda were related to the stabbing, but the superintendent and board members focused their opening remarks on the stabbing death of Delvin Ferrell inside the high school.

“My heart goes out to all the families who are suffering right now,” said board member Cheryl Caulfield.

The board members said changes are needed.

“I too hope that we recognize the need to show tangible improvements,” said board member Sam Hershey.

Parents, students and community members shared their thoughts on what could be done to improve things at Monday’s forum. Two of those speakers continued to share their thoughts with the full board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“It starts at the core, which is the parents, start holding these parents accountable,” said Melanie Harris, the parent of a Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School student.

Another speaker pointed to bullying as the core issue.

Both the superintendent and board members emphasized that one incident does not define a school. Something Becky Lew-Hobbs, who was a child at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, agrees with.

“It is a really good school, but there’s a lot of needs there, I will say that,” said Lew-Hobbs. “You know, I can’t tell you how thankful I am of how well he’s thrived because he really has done better at that school than any others.”

Superintendent Robert Taylor discussed some of the messages that stood out to him most from the forum.

“I think the thing that stood out the most is that they recognize that there’s a community problem that requires community intervention and what they want to see is a collective use of resources that are in the community,” Taylor said.

Taylor said many people came up to the panelists after Monday night’s forum with resources they want to offer. He said he will convene a task force to look at those resources and how they can benefit Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and all Wake County students.