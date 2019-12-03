Wake County school leaders set to hold final vote on reassignment plan impacting thousands

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of hearing from parents, Wake County school leaders are set to vote on a reassignment proposal on Tuesday.

The reassignment plan will impact about 2,000 students.

Parents have made their voices heard over the course of the last month at these public meetings to address the changes.

Some of those parents so upset they had tears in their eyes as they urged the Wake County School Board to rethink their plans to reassign schools, which would move thousands of students to new schools.

Most of the changes are to account for two new schools opening in Fuquay-Varina. Those include South Lakes Elementary, which will open next fall, and Willow Springs High school which opens in 2021.

The changes also address overcrowding in some Wake County schools as more people move into the district. The plan includes future growth in the county.

Despite criticism from some parents, the board says the changes are not meant to be short-term fixes, as they will be looking at changes Wake County will experience for years to come.

