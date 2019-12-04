Wake County school leaders unanimously approve student reassignment plan

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school leaders voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a student reassignment plan.

The reassignment plan will impact about 2,000 students.

Parents have made their voices heard over the course of the last month at public meetings to address the changes.

Some of those parents so upset they had tears in their eyes as they urged the Wake County School Board to rethink their plans to reassign schools, which would move thousands of students to new schools.

Most of the changes are to account for two new schools opening in Fuquay-Varina. Those include South Lakes Elementary, which will open next fall, and Willow Springs High school which opens in 2021.

The changes also address overcrowding in some Wake County schools as more people move into the district. The plan includes future growth in the county.

Despite criticism from some parents, the board says the changes are not meant to be short-term fixes, as they will be looking at changes Wake County will experience for years to come.

Parents in Apex are frustrated they’ll have to switch schools going from traditional to year-round.

Part of what upsets them is this is also being done to make room for neighborhoods that haven’t even been developed yet.

CBS 17 asked the school board chair Jim Martin about the parents’ frustrations with that.

“A lot of that long-term thought goes into every decision that is made. That’s why sometimes things seem a bit illogical because you’re holding back for a period of time because you know something is going to come up in the future,” Martin said.

