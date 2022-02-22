CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to make mask-wearing optional starting next month.

The school system will be joining many in central North Carolina that have moved to make masks optional in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote by the Wake County Public School System was 7-1 late Tuesday afternoon.

The decision by the school board makes masks optional for athletics immediately.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be optional for extracurricular activities. Masks overall will be optional starting March 7.

The Wake County decision follows the likes of Johnston, Cumberland, Nash, Chatham, Moore, Harnett and Wayne counties, which have stopped requiring face coverings in its schools.