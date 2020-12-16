Wake County school leaders vote to return students to remote learning

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders voted Tuesday night to have students return to remote learning after the winter break.

Officials said Monday the number of teachers out sick is creating a problem, and that they don’t have enough substitute teachers to fill open slots.

The pause on in-person learning would last for two weeks and would take place starting Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 15.

In a meeting Monday, officials revealed that 494 teachers were out each day last week, but only 64% of subs were free to help fill in. That compared to 85% of substitute teachers available to fill slots in October.

“We’re finding it to be difficult to maintain an operational efficiency from a staffing standpoint,” Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton said Monday.