MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new school for a new workforce. On Friday, there was a ribbon cutting on a new building that will train students to become the innovators and employees of the future.

The new 58, 573 square foot Wake Early College Information and Biotechnology Center is already open for classes.

Right now, there are only 125 students who will take both high school and Wake Tech courses.

Students are able to focus on one of four pathways: cybertechnology, biotechnology, computer programming and network management.

Not only will students earn high school credits, but they will have the opportunity to earn enough credits to receive an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science.

The school is also partnering with local businesses in the Research Triangle Park, including FujiFilm.

Administrators told CBS 17 it’s a win-win situation for students, as this experience allows them to get real world experience in high-demand fields. It’s also beneficial for local businesses.

“We can have real input from the business leaders of today and tomorrow, into what they want to see in their workers,” said Chris Heagarty, a board member for Wake County Public Schools. “So, they will know the schools are going to be producing the workforce they need.”