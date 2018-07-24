Wake County school worker arrested after she sells just-stolen iPhone X, warrants say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bradford in a photo from CCBI.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County schools worker was charged Monday with felony larceny and obtain property by false pretense, officials say.

Andrea Marie Bradford, 50, of the 4200 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Raleigh, works as an assistant cashier for child nutrition services at Ligon Middle School, officials said.

Arrest warrants say that on Monday Bradford sold a just-stolen iPhone X to ecoATM, a kiosk company that buys used cellphones for cash.

The arrest warrant also says the phone "was just stolen from the Sprint store (Brier Creek) within the last hour."

Officials say that Bradford knew the phone, worth $1,000, was recently stolen.

The phone was sold to ecoATM for $320, according to the arrest warrant.

Bradford was held on a $5,000 secured bond.