Wake County Schools announces ‘severe driver shortage’ Friday morning due to COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Many students who ride the bus in Wake County may need to find another way to get to school on Friday as the district is dealing with a “severe driver shortage,” according to an alert sent to parents this morning.

According to Wake County Public Schools, the driver shortage is being “caused primarily by the impacts of COVID-19.”

“Some bus routes at your child’s school are not running today,” the note continues.

You can check the status of your child’s bus at the district’s bus update website.

District officials said that if “the status of your child’s bus route is ‘No Driver Available/Route Uncovered,’ you will need to make alternate transportation arrangements.”

The alert, which was sent to parents at 6:30 a.m., includes an apology for “any inconvenience this may cause.”

This is not the first time in recent months that the district has dealt with severe bus driver shortages.

Protests over working conditions and wages led to bus driver “sick-outs” last year in late October and early November.

District officials did not say how long they expect the shortage to last.