Wake County schools approve Virtual Academy plan for 2021-22 school year

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School Board on Tuesday night approved a Virtual Academy plan for the 2021-22 school year.

The district says there will be a virtual option for most students in pre-K through 12th grade, but says virtual learning is discouraged in the younger grades.

The registration window for the WCPSS Virtual Academy will open on April 22 at 12:01 a.m. and close on May 2 at 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to register outside this window will not be guaranteed a seat in the Virtual Academy, due to staffing and scheduling issues.

The district says the Virtual Academy will provide core curriculum classes, along with select elective courses.

Virtual Academy for students will be different next fall, officials say. Namely, while the core curriculum will be in place, an anticipated lower number of registered students will most likely result in fewer elective classes being offered.

“Due to the uniqueness of each individual magnet program/theme, students who elect to participate in the Virtual Academy in the 2021-22 school year may not be guaranteed the full magnet program offered for the theme of their assigned magnet school,” the district said.

