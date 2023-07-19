RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System is asking parents to decline school bus service for the upcoming year if they can.

The district reported a 30% vacancy rate for bus drivers for the past year with a need for around 200 more drivers. The need comes despite incentives offered over the last year. A $200 bonus was offered for drivers with perfect attendance.

Mark Strickland, the district chief of facilities and operations, said about a third of eligible employees received the bonus at the end of last school year.

In an email and voicemail to families with a child currently registered to ride a school bus during the 2023-24 school year, WCPSS said their transportation department continued to face a severe shortage of bus drivers.

They asked parents to formally decline bus service by Friday if they were able to arrange an alternative mode of transportation for their child, if possible.

That message said while they were doing everything they could to make routes as efficient as possible to serve the maximum number of students, the driver shortage will cause delays in service during the upcoming school year.

WCPSS said at times, no bus will be available and students will be forced to find alternative transportation to and from school.

Parents are asked to visit wcpss.net/declinebus and complete the form to decline bus service as soon as possible, preferably by Friday.

The district said declining service would be a tremendous help to transportation staff as they worked to manage the driver shortage.

Wages for bus drivers start at $17.20 an hour. The district will pay for prospective drivers to get their CDL licenses. The district says they offer flexible schedules and routes close to home. To apply, click here.