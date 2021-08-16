Wake County Schools buses to hit the road next week with COVID protocols in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of Wake County’s 700 school buses will be back on the road next week as traditional students head back to school.

Their return comes as the Delta variant is on the rise but the district says COVID protocols on buses will be similar to what was in place last year.

That means deep cleaning buses between each route and forcing students to mask up – whether it is on the bus or at the bus stop.

“I think people oftentimes think that the bus stop is an area where you can take the mask off at but the mask needs to be on at the bus stop,” said Brandon Johnson, Wake County Public Schools operations manager.

While kids do have to wear a mask, they will not have to practice distancing.

That means upwards of 70 students might be on a bus at one time.

CBS 17 asked Johnson, who is a former bus driver, how mask rules will be enforced.

“The best thing you can do is make sure you’re performing your job safely and get to the school and once you get to the school, you can have an administrator at the school talk to the student about the importance of having on your face mask,” Johnson said.

The district said it still needs to hire nearly 140 more drivers. As a result, you may see different morning pick-up times and longer waits in the evening.