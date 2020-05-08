Wake County Schools cancel in-person graduations for 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In-person graduations have been canceled for Wake County schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter lives across the world.

The Wake County Public Schools System said it hopes to have details next week on how the class of 2020 will be celebrated.

The announcement was made during a virtual press conference with Board Chair Keith Sutton and Superintendent Cathy Moore.

Virtual graduations are being considered.

