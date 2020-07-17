Wake County Schools considering remote-only back-to-school plan

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools tells CBS 17 that the school system is considering a switch to remote-only learning for its students for the upcoming school year.

After planning to move forward with Plan B, a mix of in-person and remote-learning, Wake County School Board Chair Keith Sutton tells CBS 17 that they are considering Plan C (remote-only) due to parents and teachers concerns as well as metrics surrounding COVID-19.

The school board is planning to meet in the near future to most likely vote on which plan will be enforced.

Durham County Schools unanimously voted Thursday for remote-only learning for the first nine weeks of classes.

If Plan B is voted on, K-12 families will have the option to choose the WCPSS Virtual Academy if they are not ready or able to return to a school campus.

“It’s not for every student,” said Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore. “We want to make sure our families are thoughtfully considering that option, and making the best choice for their option.”

The WCPSS Virtual Academy enrollment is uncapped, so it’s unclear how many students will enroll.