CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public Schools continues its push to hire bus drivers.

WCPSS transportation leaders will host virtual information sessions Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 2 p.m. to answer any questions applicants might have and give them an idea of what happens on the job.

The district says it’s in a better position than it was a few months ago but there’s still a big need for bus drivers as they look ahead to the fall. As more drivers come on board, the district hopes to bring back some of the routes that went away this year because of driver shortages.

“I think that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel but by no means are we going to rest. We’re going to kind of keep our foot on the gas, no pun intended, and try to attract as many drivers as we can,” said Jason Kennedy, district director of talent acquisition.

The district is still offering incentives, including hiring and retention bonuses but CBS 17 asked Kennedy about the chances of more incentives being added.

“We’re going to look at some of the data from these incentives, see how these programs work, and then, we’re going to kind of make decisions as we go,” Kennedy said.

The district has held other virtual events in recent weeks and hopes to host some in-person recruiting events sometime soon.

For more on the virtual info sessions, click here: Critical Needs / Bus Drivers.