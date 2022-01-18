Wake County schools dealing with 5 COVID clusters and 1,500 vacant jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least five Wake County Schools are dealing with COVID-19 clusters.

It’s a constant ebb and flow of case counts, as the community deals with a surge that continues.

Staff absences and unfilled vacancies are still a big problem across the district.

CBS 17 spoke with school superintendent Cathy Moore to get an update on how the district is dealing with the increased COVID-19 cases.

“The most current wave of cases is what has hit schools the hardest,” she said.

COVID-19 cases and exposures are sending teachers and students across the district home.

“It is important to maintain the daily in-person instruction and it’s equally important to maintain the safety and health of our staff and students,” said Moore.

She said district-wide school closures are out of the question.

Moore and other district leaders are looking at each cluster on a case-by-case basis, hoping to minimize the impact of staff absences, while dealing with more than 1,500 posted vacant positions.

“We’ll continue to advertise for vacancies that we have,” she explained. “We will continue to welcome those who would like to join our sub-pool.”

The five-day CDC recommended quarantine period helps.

School officials have been hoping that increased testing across the county would put a stop to potential, future outbreaks.

But their progress is limited.

“The voluntary testing rotates from school to school. Our provider for the testing [Mako Medical], has been hit with some COVID impacts as well,” said Moore. “So, we’ve had to reschedule and do some other things, but we’re getting our footing there.”

When it comes to additional return-to-class measures, school leaders’ hands are tied.

CBS17 asked Moore about the at-home tests that the Biden administration is pushing throughout the country, and if Wake County Schools might start accepting those results, to get children and staff back to school more quickly.

“I think that we’re going to continue to look at what’s revised in the tool kits from the state of North Carolina DHHS,” said Moore. “As they make revisions, and we do speak with them periodically, and they are continuing to look at and make revisions.”

CBS 17 checked in with the state health department. A representative says at-home test results are permitted, but not mandated, throughout state school districts.

According to the StrongSchools Toolkit, “at-home tests can be used to inform decisions, including testing of students or staff with symptoms, to allow return to school when other criteria have been met – i.e., it has been at least 24 hours since the person had a fever (without using fever-reducing medicine) and they have felt well for at least 24 hours.”