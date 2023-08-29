RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board hopes more money up front will help bring in new bus drivers. Board members are discussing incentives to try to ease the bus driver shortage that’s affecting thousands of students.

New drivers would be looking at the same amount of money, but this would change when it would be paid.

A shortage of bus drivers means some children get to school well after the bell rings. Others don’t leave school until an hour and a half after classes end. School district leaders hope a change to the incentive program for new bus drivers and a new incentive for returning drivers will help them hire and keep more drivers.

Currently, there’s a $1,200 new driver incentive but drivers have to wait for it, receiving $400 after the first three months and another $800 after the first year of work. The new proposal would give out the entire $1,200 on the first available payroll when someone is employed as a permanent driver.

It would also offer a $1,000 incentive to returning drivers, paid in mid-September.

Christina Spears, President of Wake NCAE, says getting money up front is something many drivers have asked for, but she says increasing the hourly wage may be even more important.

“The thing I’ve heard from bus drivers, even more, is increasing the hourly wage, of course, to be competitive with drivers from private companies and GoRaleigh and things like that,” she said.

Some board members noted that the hourly wage is dependent on the state budget, which hasn’t been passed yet.

School board members seemed supportive of the driver incentive proposal during Tuesday’s work session. There will be a final vote on Sept. 5.