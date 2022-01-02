Wake County school district expands COVID-19 testing, adopts new protocols as students return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County students will return from winter break Monday. The district is expanding testing and has new COVID protocols.

The district is expanding voluntary COVID-19 weekly testing to all schools in 2022, previously the partnership with MAKO Medical was only offered at 11 schools.

“COVID-19 testing is an effective way to reduce transmission, especially when layered with other precautionary measures,” district officials said.

Parents CBS 17 spoke with were happy to hear the district is expanding testing.

“I think it’s great, the more testing the better I think, so yeah, absolutely we’re happy that that’s available,” said parent Nick Hammer.

Wake County Public School System is also updating its isolation and quarantine rules based on new CDC and StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit guidance.

Students and staff who test positive can return to school after five days, as long as their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free. As for COVID-19 exposures, unvaccinated people, or those who still need a booster, can return after five days with a negative test.

People who received a booster, or are vaccinated and not yet eligible for a booster, do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

While children were away from school, COVID-19 cases surged. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record number of COVID-19 cases statewide for the second day in a row Friday, with more than 19,000 people testing positive.

“I’m a little bit concerned about it, it just seems like maybe you’d want like a little period after everyone’s been traveling and all that stuff before you bring everyone back together,” said parent Aly Khalifa. “It seems like it’s just ridiculously contagious everything that we’re seeing.”

The district is strongly recommending anyone with symptoms, or who may have been exposed to COVID, get tested before coming back to class.

Parents can click here to register for on-campus COVID-19 testing. The district said schools will notify parents when testing begins.