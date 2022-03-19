KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System is holding two hiring events this upcoming week.

The first event, which is scheduled for March 22 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., is a virtual information session for those interested in becoming bus drivers.

The job pays at least $16.20 an hour to start and comes with a $1,200 signing bonus.

You can register for the session here to learn about the job, schedule and benefits.

The second event is the district’s Early Hire Job Fair. This event will allow those interested in teaching in the district to learn more about job opportunities and to also interview for teaching positions.

Those interested can attend virtually or in-person at Knightdale High School on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the job fair.