Wake County Schools host virtual Early College and Crossroads FLEX Saturday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools host virtual Early College and Crossroads FLEX this Saturday.

Parents are invited to learn more about Early College High Schools and the unique Crossroads FLEX High School virtually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can register here any time this week or the day of the event. All schools also will be hosting their own virtual events. Parents should check individual school websites for details.

Early College High Schools help students get a head start on college while they earn their high school diploma. Students can earn dozens of hours of college credit tuition-free and often have opportunities to gain valuable career experience.

Crossroads FLEX is a blended learning school serving students whose outside interests and activities require considerable amounts of time during regular school hours. This can include students who are highly competitive, active in the arts, sports, or have other obligations such as extensive work schedules or family commitments.