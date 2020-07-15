Wake County Schools moves forward with re-opening plan

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Gov. Roy Cooper laid out his plan for reopening schools, the Wake County School Board received an update on their plans.

Wake County school leaders said the goal is consistent learning, whether students are online or in-person.

Wake County schools has opted for a mix of in-person and online instruction.

“I’m not terribly surprised given where we are and what we’re seeing,” said Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton.

The district plans to be on three-week rotations, one week of in-person instruction, followed by two weeks of online learning.

There will also be a virtual academy for those that don’t feel comfortable sending their children back to a school building in-person.

The district said it has received 26,000 applications for that option. They’re urging those who participate to stay at least a semester, if not the full year.

Administrators said they will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and athletics. But how that will work is still unclear.

“It will never replace face-to-face instruction. Our challenge and what we’re trying to do is add more rigor to what we saw back in the spring,” Sutton said.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The goal is consistent teaching across both platforms. Administrators acknowledge there will be gaps in learning. The challenge will be determining when intervention is needed.

“Students will receive approximately five to six hours of instruction and or instructional activities each day,” Brian Pittman with Wake County Schools said.

The district also looking into child care options. The YMCA is under consideration. The current idea is to reach out to private partners for assistance.

The school board is planning another meeting for next week.

More headlines from CBS17.com: