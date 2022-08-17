RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a Wake County Public School System board meeting Tuesday, the board officially approved all year-round schools to have a “calendar out” day on Election Day.

A “calendar out” day means no school for students and was made possible by “banked days” already built into the school calendar, a release from WCPSS said.

A banked day can come from days such as remote instruction days and instructions provided on Saturday, for example, WCPSS said.

Additionally, WCPSS also said a “calendar out” day will be used for June 19 to observe Juneteenth.

CBS 17 previously reported the Wake County School Board’s approval of a measure to close most of the county schools on Election Day for years to come, but not all — referring to multi-track year-round schools. It cited testing dates as a complication to giving all students off.

The Wednesday release did not say how the issue was resolved but did state the feedback from the community and staff members played a large role in approving the change.