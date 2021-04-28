Wake County Schools receive $14.1 million grant for magnet programs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System announced today that it has been awarded a $14.1 from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will support the addition of language immersion, language enhancement and global studies programs at four schools.

The district will receive about $3.5 million this year, with additional funding anticipated over the next four years, to support three new magnet programs and one revised magnet program.

The funding will support Dillard Drive Center for World Languages and Spanish Immersion Magnet Elementary and Middle schools; East Cary Center for World Languages and Global Studies Magnet Middle School; Smith International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program and Spanish Immersion Magnet Elementary.

“These new themes were chosen in response to a survey of Wake County parents, which indicated that many parents want more world language learning options for their children,” says Superintendent Cathy Moore. “This federal funding, the result of months of hard work by our Office of Magnet and Curriculum Enhancement Programs, will help thousands of students improve their world language proficiency and cultural understanding – essential skills for success in a global economy.”

Dillard Drive Magnet Elementary and Middle schools will offer a Spanish language immersion program. The program will start this upcoming school year with two classes of Kindergartners at Dillard Drive Elementary.

Dillard Drive Magnet Elementary School Principal Roxann Sykes, says they are so excited to be recipients of the MSAP grant, because it will benefit the students in so many ways.

“Our new magnet theme will nurture global citizens, foster diverse relationships, build community, and inspire learners to discover how their strengths can positively impact the world. This funding will ensure we have the necessary resources and support to implement our new theme with intentionality.”

The grant secured by WCPSS is called Project Nexus, as it will bring together people of various cultures and languages and provide all students with opportunities to study their world and explore the interconnectedness of all people.