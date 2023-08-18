RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System released bus route plans Friday, with thousands of students anticipated to arrive after the bell rings daily.

Driver shortages have led district officials to delay arrival times for some routes in order to make sure every bus is covered. New bus routes can be found online here.

The district is also emailing parents with information Friday.

Under the plan proposed by transportation staff Tuesday, 7,885 students would arrive less than 10 minutes before the bell rings.

Another 1,446 kids are projected to arrive between one and 10 minutes late. About 1,000 students would arrive 11-20 minutes late; 481 would arrive 21-30 minutes late, and 222 would arrive more than half an hour after school starts.

Those numbers do not take into account delays from staff calling out or weather events.

The routes will be changed as needed while the district works to hire more drivers. Daily updates can be found here.