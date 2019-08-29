Wake County Schools responds to concerns about Garner bus stop

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Schools is responding to concerns about a school bus stop in Garner. Regina Simmons reached out to CBS 17 about her grandchildren’s bus stop at US Business 70 at Buffalo Acres Lane.

Cars travel at a high rate of speed down US Business 70 and there’s no sidewalk in the area.

Simmons said her two grandkids, 7 and 9 years old, take the bus to East Garner Elementary.

She told us Tuesday she watched as her two grandkids and two other kids chased after the wrong school bus.

“Please change this bus stop. Its not safe. We want our kids kept safe,” Simmons said.

“Cars come through here and sometimes when we try to get on the bus, some cars come through and we can’t get through,” Christian Kinsey, Simmons grandson said.

Simmons wants to the school bus to stop in the RV and Mobile home park.

We took those concerns to Wake County Schools. In a statement they wrote, “The bus is not able to make a stop in the RV park because doing so would be unsafe. On this privately-maintained road, there is not enough room for the bus to safely turn around.

Parents should not instruct their children to “chase down” a bus on any road. Students should wait an acceptable distance from the edge the road, and always be under the supervision of a parent until the bus arrives and the students have boarded.”

“When I was in school my mother never came to the bus stop. I should be able to trust the school district and the bus stop to pick them up and not have to worry about it,” Simmons said.

