RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During a school year in which multiple Wake County schools have dealt with lockdowns, threats, and even guns on school grounds, the director of school security for the district talked about improvements the district can make.

Wake County Public Schools System Senior Director of Security, Russ Smith, said the most important aspect of security isn’t policy or procedure.

“It’s the relationship that the students have with our administration, our teachers,” he said.

The board discussed a recently completed security assessment, but Smith says he can’t share a lot of details publicly.

“We don’t want to give a roadmap of our vulnerabilities, and there are some vulnerabilities out there were working really hard to address them,” he said.

After guns have been brought on school grounds, including a loaded AR-15 at a basketball game last week, some parents want to know whether the district will use metal detectors.

“I can’t really tell you what’s in the assessment, but I can tell you what’s not in the assessment, metal detectors, and or weapons detectors are not in the assessment,” Smith said.

Still, Smith says all options are on the table.

One improvement Smith does plan to put in place is a district-wide visitor screening system.

“This system will check against the sex offender registry anybody that comes on campus; it’s also meant to track who is on campus, but it also allows us, if there’s a custodial dispute or domestic violence order against someone, we have it in the system and it alerts us if somebody like that comes on campus,” he explained.

The district is also working with law enforcement teams to develop processes and locations to reunify students with families in case there is an incident requiring that, and there will be safety training for specific staff members including athletic directors.

While the school district continues to evaluate security, Smith asked parents to encourage their children to report any threats or concerns.

“If there’s anything that anyone is aware of, make sure they let us know. We track down every lead,” he said. “Everything that’s reported to us we look at and assess every one of them, so if you see something say something, it’s very important.”