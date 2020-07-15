Wake County schools seek questions about Virtual Academy ahead video open house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both Cumberland County and Wake County are offering so-called Virtual Academies that will offer full-time remote learning in a more structured way than what students experienced in the spring.
Wake County is having a virtual open house this Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The district is taking questions ahead of the open house so they can find out what is of interest among parents and students.
Click here to submit a question before the open house.
The virtual open house for the Virtual Academy will be live on the school system’s YouTube channel.
It will also be archived on the YouTube channel.
