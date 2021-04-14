Wake County Schools sees 40 COVID-19 cases after weeks without one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A four-week streak of declining COVID-19 cases ended this week within the Wake County Public School System.

WCPSS reported 40 cases within the district.

A handful of cases are within the same schools.

Five of them are teachers.

“To be honest, it’s not incredibly alarming, except in cases where there are multiples in a single building,” said Kristin Beller, president of the Wake County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Beller said where there are multiple cases, it’s important to re-evaluate what protocols are being followed.

She said no-mask periods, like lunch, and when social distancing is difficult are good times to review.

“As we all know, full vaccination doesn’t equal complete immunity,” said Beller.

Jennie Ruffin has a granddaughter and niece in the Wake County Public School System.

“She wanted to go to school to be around her friends and she actually learned more going back to school. She’s happy. I’m glad she’s back in school,” said Ruffin.

She said they have had zero COVID-19 scares since returning to the classroom.

“She has like two masks in her bag, she knows to wear one on the bus, when she walks out the house, she knows to wear it,” said Ruffin.

Cases were declining for four weeks before now.

Last week, there were 10 cases reported, and 28 the week before. This increase follows Spring Break and more students returning to classrooms.

“We are not very surprised to see cases rise,” said Beller.

Students said they’ve seen safety measures followed.

“I feel pretty safe. We sanitize a lot, like a lot, a lot,” said junior Judaicya High.

Some, like Brycson High, chose to remain completely virtual.

“I’m going to wait it out,” said High. a sophomore.

Others said their loved ones benefit most learning in person.

“It’s too much to deal with on that laptop,” said Ruffin. “That’s why I give appreciation to the teachers in the classroom, because we can’t do what they do at home.”

The North Carolina Association of Educators said they’re pushing for more funding to make sure any teachers who have health conditions and feel unsafe in the classroom have the option to stay remote.

CBS 17 reached out to WCPSS for an interview for this story, but they were not able to provide one.

The following schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The schools listed more than once have multiple cases.

Wakefield MS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wildwood Forest ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wildwood Forest ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wildwood Forest ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wendell ES, Staff, Last on campus 4/9

Vernon Malone HS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Martin MS, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Hunter ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wakefield HS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Green ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Leesville Rd HS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Leesville Rd HS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Wendell ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Baucom ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Baucom ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Zebulon MS, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Zebulon ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Joyner ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Baucom ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Underwood ES, Staff, Last on campus 4/9

Salem ES, Staff, Last on campus 3/29

Heritage HS, Staff, Last on campus 4/9

Highcroft ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Millbrook HS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Reedy Creek ES, Student, Last on campus 3/21

Knightdale ES, Student, Last on campus 3/26

Heritage HS, Staff, Last on campus 4/8

Abbotts Creek ES, Student, Last on campus 3/26

Knightdale ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Knightdale ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Knightdale ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Knightdale ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Martin MS, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Wildwood Forest ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Moore Square MS, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Combs ES, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Richland Creek ES, Student, Last on campus 4/9

Enloe HS, Student, Last on campus 4/8

Holly Springs HS, Student, Last on campus 4/7

Holly Ridge ES, Student, Last on campus 3/26