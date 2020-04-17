Wake County schools still handing out computers as 1st full week of remote learning ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County students just wrapped up their first full week of remote learning, but it didn’t come without challenges.

Some of the district’s students didn’t have access to their virtual classrooms and that’s because the didn’t have a computer device.

During a virtual press conference Friday, Superintendent Cathy Moore and School Board Chairman Keith Sutton described how the school system is trying to navigate through computer issues.

”We realize there are still large gaps in terms of equitable access to learning. Those gaps are completely unacceptable and sadly they’re not unique to Wake County. But I can assure you is we are working every day to address this problem,” said Sutton.

“Our goal is to give each and every student the opportunity to learn and succeed even under these challenging circumstances,” he continued.

In early April the district said they would distribute Chromebooks to about 28,000 students. That number could reach 30,000.

As of Friday, only 20,000 Chromebooks had been distributed. Also, 10,000 hot spot devices were purchased to hand out to students who needed a way to access the internet. Moore said there was a short delay in getting those devices.

“Some of the schools were delayed because we did not have the Chromebooks in stock at the school and we had to move them from other schools. So that has been a process as well and moving them to the schools where they need to be,” Moore said.

“We should be done fairly shortly with that part of the distribution” Moore explained.

Sutton said the school system gave elementary and middle school students their computer devices first and they’re continuing with high school students.

Moore said despite the early challenges during the first week of remote learning, the district saw a 55 to 75 percent participation rate.

“It may be more our high schools at this point who are just receiving devices. We found that fewer students at the high school level needed devices. More of our students at the early ages — elementary and middle schools — needed devices.”

Looking ahead, the district is exploring all scenarios when it comes to the remainder of the school year.

“We are looking at the possibility that school may not resume on May 18th and how we may need to extend our remote learning work potentially through the end of the school year. And because we have several calendars that end of the school year may not look the same for everybody,” said Moore.

She the district is also preparing for what the beginning of the next school year could look like.

School leaders also addressed a large concern for seniors — and that’s graduation. Will it go as planned?

“We know our seniors have lost quite a bit during this pandemic. If we can salvage anything, we would certainly like to see that graduation experience,” Sutton said.

“We have maintained our contracts for our graduation venues (and) we are not letting go of them. We have had conversations about alternatives should those late May and early June dates don’t work. We want to give seniors this milestone,” continued Moore.

