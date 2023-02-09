RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System superintendent announced her retirement on Thursday.

According to a letter to WCPSS staff, Superintendent Catty Moore said she will retire at the end of this school year on July 1. She has held the position of superintendent for five years.

Moore said that she has “undeniable confidence in the WCPSS community moving forward.”

“Our school system has been a part of my life and my family’s life since 1988 when I joined the district as a teacher at Enloe High School,” Moore said in the letter.

She thanked everyone in the school system and shared how grateful she is for her colleagues.

“I owe each of you thanks, but I know those words aren’t big enough to express the gratitude in my heart. Serving our students alongside each one of you has been my utmost privilege and pleasure,” Moore said.