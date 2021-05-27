Wake County schools Superintendent Cathy Moore named Superintendent of the Year by NCPTA

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System Superintendent Cathy Moore has been named the 2021 Superintendent of the Year by the North Carolina PTA.

The award recognizes and pays tribute to a central office superintendent who has made outstanding contributions in the field of education that benefits all school families and the community. Through PTA involvement, the award is given to those whose work fulfills the PTA vision to make every child’s potential a reality, according to a news release.

Moore’s nomination letter highlighted her “steady and focused leadership” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She has risen above the challenges with courage, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to support students, families, school-based administrators, teachers, staff, and district personnel. She has been measured and deliberate, weighing a multitude of factors when deciding how to best educate children virtually and how to safely return them to in-person instruction.”

During the past year, WCPSS launched its Virtual Academy which served 85,000 students. According to county officials, if it were its own school district, the Virtual Academy would be the state’s third largest.

Moore became the Wake County school system’s superintendent in May 2018. The district is the 16th largest in the United States with more than 160,000 students and 19,000 employees, a release said.