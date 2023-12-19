RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is closing in on his first 100 days. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, he updated the board on his 100-day plan, which includes five main goals.

“What has been really important to me is talking about how we level up as a district,” Taylor said.

He said one of his most important goals is getting feedback from the community about what the district does well and what could be better. That’s why he held round tables with students, teachers, and community partners, where he spoke to about 1,600 people.

“I think one of the biggest concerns that I’ve seen from the community is teachers, and how we ensure that we have quality teachers,” Taylor said.

In addition to building relationships, two of his other goals are to build a transition team and review the district’s fiscal and organizational health.

“We’ve got to pay close and strong attention to our organizational structures,” Taylor said.

He said the current setup is for a district with only 120 to 130 schools, not Wake County’s close to 200. He said he’ll be examining the organizational structures of similar-sized districts.

Taylor’s final two goals are analyze instructional practices and analyze the district’s strategic plan to make sure his goals lie up with it, but also to see if it needs to be tweaked.

“These roundtables that have been conducted, have given us the opportunity to make sure that we are tracking in the right direction, and we do have the right components in the strategic plan, and we can go back and make subtle adjustments based on the conversations that we’ve had,” Taylor said.

On Jan. 25, Taylor will give an update to the community about his first 100 days in office. It will be at Broughton High School. He expects 3,500 people to be there.