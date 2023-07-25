RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Year-round schools in Wake County are off to a smooth start when it comes to transportation, according to the district, but the concern is what will happen in just over four weeks when all schools are in full swing.

The district finished last school year with about a 30-33% bus driver vacancy rate, according to Chief of Facilities and Operations Mark Strickland.

“We’re doing everything that we think we can do right now to get ready,” Strickland said.

As the district works to fill those vacancies, Strickland said the district is trying a more personal approach when reaching out to potential applicants.

“We have a queue of applicants that might express some interest in a variety of ways and so we take that information, and we are reaching out directly to them via phone calls to have that personal connection with people to see if they are interested and it gives us an opportunity to share details about the job,” Strickland said.

Parents like Lindsay Sartorio, who has a rising third and sixth grader, hope those applicants will be interested. She said her children’s buses haven’t been running smoothly since pre-COVID.

“The shortage and the challenges, and you know, I guess last year, it kind of, almost got used to it being the norm, but also you know a lot of hope that we could come out of this at some point,” Sartorio said.

She said this year was manageable due to a driver who kept them informed when issues would arise, but she said there were about six times when her child’s bus didn’t run, usually when the regular driver was out.

“It’s usually last minute, so it’s a scrambling or rearranging of schedules and finding, you know, carpool,” Sartorio said. “We had a lot of parents on our bus route who had a text thread where we could kind of communicate with each other if we needed, to try to support each other.”

She said she’s apprehensive about the upcoming school year.

Ahead of the start of the traditional calendar, the district is asking families who can take their kids to school to decline bus service.

Strickland said there are students assigned to a bus who don’t actually end up riding it.

“It is just another effort of us trying to be more efficient with the resources that we have, so if we can identify students that don’t need transportation, although they originally asked for it, we can allocate those seats in other areas,” Strickland said.

Strickland said parents who decline transportation can always opt back in. The district will try to get the child back on a bus in about a week depending on what’s available.

He hopes incentives passed last year will work out better this upcoming year.

Strickland said about 30-35% of eligible employees received a perfect attendance bonus passed in the spring.

The district also offered to pay non-transportation employees with a CDL license to drive a bus route in addition to their normal job.

“I don’t think we were very successful with that as well,” Strickland said. “Keep in mind, people that work at a school that typically have a CDL are likely coaches and if they’re involved in after school activities, they certainly can’t drive a bus.”

Part of that proposal also allowed current employees to sign on and be bus monitors on 48 eligible routes that the district identified as challenging due to its length or discipline issues. Strickland said about 12 of the routes ended up having monitors.

“We did message it pretty hard last fall,” Strickland said. “I suspect people are busy. The people that could have taken advantage of this already are doing yeoman’s work at the schools already, and so I suspect it’s going to be a small sample size of people that want to take on that level of additional work.”

Strickland said updated vacancy numbers should be available in about one to two weeks.