RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some young ladies will soon be able to tackle a new high school sport in Wake County.

The Carolina Panthers and the Wake County Public School District teamed up to create a new women’s high school flag football league.

20 high school teams will kick off league play later this month as part of the pilot program’s inaugural season.

On Thursday night, educators, coaches and student-athletes gathered to celebrate the league at Millbrook High School.

“One of the last great barriers, really is access to competition,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “And so through flag football, it creates opportunity for girls to engage in the actual sport of football, and so we are really excited to partner with the Wake County Public School System.”

“It amazes me so much,” Apex High School student Cosette Lavielle said. “Growing up in an environment with a great mom as a great role model and amazing girls that make me a better person every day. It makes my heart, it’s such an amazing thing to see.”

Carolina Panthers Charities provided $50,000 to the program, along with custom uniforms for each school. The season kicks off on Jan. 27.