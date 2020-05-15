Wake, Johnston county schools to hold in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Johnston county schools said it will hold both virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies to honor the class of 2020.

A week ago, the Wake County Public School System said it was canceling in-person ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a virtual meeting on Friday, Wake announced changes to its previous plan for graduations.

Also Friday, Johnston County Public Schools said it would hold “modified” ceremonies this summer between July 29 and August 1.

“The ceremonies will be held on school campuses and will follow all guidance from state and local health officials. Although these modified ceremonies may have to look somewhat different than traditional graduations, which may include limiting guests and holding multiple ceremonies, we are committed to students walking across a stage to receive their diplomas,” Johnston County Schools said.

Further details were not immediately available.

