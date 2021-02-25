Wake County schools to keep current spectator guidelines as Gov. Cooper lifts restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools said it will keep its current spectator guidelines in place even after the governor’s new executive order goes into place on Friday.

Currently, Wake County has capped the attendance at 100 for outdoor events and 25 for indoor events. Attendance is only open to immediate family members of home teams.

However, Wake Schools said it expects to announce new guidelines next week that fall in line with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 195.

“This update will allow for increased attendance and for visiting spectators to attend games, at both outdoor and indoor venues,” the district said.

“We are excited for this opportunity to welcome more fans to see our student-athletes compete,” Wake Schools said.

Cooper’s next executive order, which takes effect Friday at 5 p.m., will allow outdoor sports venues, including high schools, to have fans in the stands at 30 percent of capacity.