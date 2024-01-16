CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Board of Education has settled a lawsuit against a company over teen vaping, school leaders announced Tuesday evening.

The school board agreed to a settlement with Altria, which owns a stake in JUUL Labs and has assisted with the sale, marketing, promotion and distribution of JUUL products, according to a school system announcement. The board will receive approximately $1,872,214 in the settlement.

School leaders said the deal will support the board’s mission of preventing and decreasing youth vaping and nicotine use through education.

“This settlement is an important first step,” Wake County Public School System Board Chair Chris Heagarty said in a released statement. “It’s a win for the health of our students, and these funds will educate and protect our youth from the dangers of vaping, ensuring a healthier future for our community. But there is more left to do, especially as these companies alter their products to evade existing protections of our kids.”

The Wake County Public School System is one of many school boards as part of the federal lawsuit. This comes after the board previously settled with JUUL Labs in another lawsuit in April 2023 for $6.2 million.

School leaders said the settlement will provide resources to the board and other school districts, cities and counties to combat youth nicotine addiction in their communities.