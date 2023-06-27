RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System will soon have its new visitor management system in place. The system will go into every school to check in visitors and make sure they’re allowed to be on campus.

Kendrick Scott, director of special operations with the district’s Office of Security, demonstrated the system to the school board during Tuesday’s Safety and Security Committee meeting.

The system looks like an iPad on a stand and will be located in the office of each school in the district.

“You will still interface with the receptionist at the school,” Scott noted. “It’s not something like you just have sit outside where you just interface with that, and nobody sees you and it gives you access to the building.”

Visitors will enter their names and phone numbers and, in most cases, scan an ID.

“It performs several different background checks, to include the sex offender registry, which is a state level check that every all 50 states will also be able to input,” Scott explained.

People who don’t have an ID with them can provide their information to the receptionist to enter into the system.

“As long as someone can identify you, that doesn’t require a document to do that,” Scott said.

If the background check is clear, the system will take a photo and print a badge. If not, it will notify people within the school who are assigned to handle the situation.

The system will be used at every school in the district and the systems will communicate with each other across the district.

“If I go to X, Y or Z high school and I’ve got a kid at the middle school and there was something that pops up that prohibits me from going to one or the other the units will tell each other that I’m prohibited from going anywhere in the district,” Scott said. “When we trespass folks or they have a domestic protective order or some type of custody, we can start building databases now because they’re networked, that will flag folks across the district.”

The systems should be up and running at year-round schools by the first day of school on July 11. They should be in all traditional schools by the start of the school year at the end of August.