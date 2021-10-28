Wake County Schools warns of increase in bus driver absences on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools is asking parents to plan for backup transportation for students on Friday due to an increase in bus driver absences.

Wake Schools said some drivers warned the system about the disruptions as they want to bring attention to working conditions and wages.

“While we sympathize with these concerns and continue to advocate for additional state and local funding, we also want you to be aware should an unexpected shortage affect your child,” Wake Schools said.

The district said families should monitor the Bus Updates page in the morning and afternoon for more information on buses affected by the absences.

“While we do not know yet what routes might be affected, parents should prepare backup transportation plans in case their child’s route is impacted,” the system said in a release.

This story will be updated.