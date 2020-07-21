Wake County schools will start online with phased transition to in-person instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school leaders have decided to reopen schools under what they are calling “Plan B Transition”, which means online-only classes to start the year in an effort to transition to in-person instruction.

During a board meeting Tuesday, leaders unanimously decided that students will start with online-only instruction and set a possible date of Sept. 8 to transition to in-person classes for some students. Other students will transition to in-person instruction as it is practical to do so.

The district says a delay in in-person learning allows for more preparation and getting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The passion that everyone is showing is because they care that much and the fear that we’re feeling is behind some of the negative conversations taking place but it’s because we care,” said board member Heather Scott.

Since the board announced schools would start in “Plan B,” a mix of in-person and remote learning, the Wake County School Board Chair Keith Sutton said he’d heard concerns from teachers and the board began looking closely at health data, prompting the county to make a change.

Student online start dates would be Aug. 3 for Early College students (earliest start), Aug. 13 would be for schools on modified calendars, Aug. 17 would be the start date for remaining schools including traditional and year-round schools.

The first two weeks of school for all students will focus on orientation, meet and greet opportunities, and distribution of supplies, leaders say.

An online schedule for students would consist of two-to-three hours of daily live instruction, assigned daily learning opportunities, defined expectations and daily support and office hours.

For staff with students in grades K-6, childcare will be provided at no cost when they return to work. For families of students, options will be created with specific price points from free to below-market rates. Community groups will help provide space, volunteers, employees and funds for the program.

Nutritional services for students are being discussed for Virtual Academy and remote learning students. The county is planning to provide free meals to students until Aug. 31. After that date, those who are not eligible for free or reduced meals will have to pay. Those who qualify will continue to receive free meals.

Student ID will be required as proof of enrollment for a student to receive meals. An adult must prove they are the student’s parent/guardian if the student is not present.

According to a tweet on Tuesday from the Wake County Public Schools System, more than 78,000 students have signed up for Virtual Academy. Leaders confirmed the exact number — 78,792 during Tuesday’s meeting. About 35,500 are elementary school students, about 19,700 are middle school students while about 23,500 are high schoolers.

Students who sign up for Virtual Academy remain assigned to their school, but they do their work online rather than attending any in-person classes. Students can choose to sign up for a semester or a year.

Sutton said Monday the biggest difference between Virtual Academy and whatever plan the district ultimately chooses is that students in Virtual Academy will remain learning solely online for at least a semester.

Officials say the Virtual Academy sign-up window is closed currently but will reopen from July 27 through July 29 at 5 p.m.

Students who do not sign up for Virtual Academy must follow the district’s plan — whether it’s all remote learning, a hybrid of remote and in-person learning, or, if the governor allows it, having everyone in schools.

No matter how school starts, plans could change throughout the year. Students who are not enrolled in Virtual Academy should be prepared to switch between plans.

Families will have the opportunity to opt-out of Virtual Academy if they are already enrolled. Students who opted for fall-only Virtual Academy will have priority in continuing or opting out.

School leaders say other specific details will need to be discussed.

Wake County’s decision differs but has similarities of others in the area including Durham, Orange, Vance, and Cumberland counties.