RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health tells CBS 17 it is seeing a rise in syphilis cases and health experts say numbers are on the rise across the nation.

In 2016, Wake County recorded 242 cases. In 2021, that number rose to 362 cases. Young adults and teenagers make up a large portion of these numbers and the rates are so high because there have been more symptomatic cases than asymptomatic ones.

The health department tells CBS 17 education is the key to decreasing the numbers. They’re working with colleges and faith-based groups to let people know about the resources available and encourage people to get tested.

“The bottom line is if you’re at risk for one, you’re at risk for another and so what we have decided to do is reach out to external organizations and see how we can work together as a county on addressing this high number of STDs,” said Nikita Spears, health education and outreach supervisor with Wake County Public Health.

To learn more about Wake County’s prevention and testing efforts, click here.