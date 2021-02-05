Wake County set to receive state’s highest amount of COVID-19 doses next week, county rep says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is set to receive North Carolina’s highest volume of new COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to North Carolina House Rep. Julie von Haefen.

von Haefen represents North Carolina’s 36th district, which encompasses a southern portion of Wake County.

The news was shared via von Haefen’s Facebook page.

“I was notified today by NC DHHS that Wake County will receive the highest volume of vaccine doses in the state next week- a total of 19,800,” von Haefen said in the Facebook post.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not confirmed whether Wake County will get that amount of vaccine doses.

According to von Haefen, the doses will be divided between the Wake County Public Health Department, area hospitals (WakeMed, UNC Rex and Duke Raleigh) and federally qualified health clinics in the area.