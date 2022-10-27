RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that.

A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents.

The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division of Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization are teaming up with a $200,000 allotted budget for the program.

Wake County’s groundwater manager Evan Kane said the county frequently sees malfunctioning septic systems left unfixed due to cost, even after notifying homeowners of “their legal responsibility to fix them.”

“This program will allow us to help the most vulnerable residents and will help us evaluate just how big the need is so we can develop future programs,” Kane said.

To qualify, residents “should have a well or septic problem that is a health or safety hazard.”

The county stipulates that applicants must also have an income that is less than 50 percent of Wake County’s median income — which is $53,500 for a family of four.

“The health of residents is at risk if their well water quality changes or their septic system is failing,” said Wake County Chair Commissioner Sig Hutchinson. “Every family deserves clean, reliable drinking water and sanitary sewage disposal, regardless of their income.”

For more information on the requirements for financial assistance or to apply, visit the Well and Septic Pilot Assistance Fund webpage or call 919-856-7400.

Need assistance with a different type of home repair? See other homeowner and emergency grant programs from Wake County here.