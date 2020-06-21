Wake County Sheetz worker tests positive for COVID-19, store will not close

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County gas station worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Saturday

The employee at the Sheetz at 505 Wendell Boulevard in Wendell became infected with the disease, according to a news release from Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner.

The employee was last at work at the location on June 12, the release said.

“Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees,” Ruffner said in the news release.

He added that the store would not be closed, but the “store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting.”

In the last two months, at least three Sheetz stores in the Triangle area have had workers contract COVID-19.

One of those was in Raleigh , another was in Morrisville and a third was in Durham.

