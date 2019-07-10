Wake County sheriff asks for help identifying man caught performing sex act on porch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a peeper who performed a sex act on the front porch of a home in the Wood Springs area.

The incident was captured on a security camera around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, at a home near Wescott Drive and Crisp Drive.

“When anyone is that brazen to go up to a residence at 2:30 in the morning, you’re breaching the security of families,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eric Curry. “It’s startling and it could be potentially dangerous.”

Curry says a mother and young daughter were home when the mother got an alert on her phone that something tripped their security system.

That’s when she saw the video of a man, who appeared to have his pants undone.

“The mother noticed a white male on the porch performing a sex act and standing clearly in view of the camera. That’s when she immediately called 911,” said Curry.

The peeper ran off before deputies arrived.

Curry says investigators have been trying to find him since then, combing the neighborhood and interviewing witnesses as well as potential suspects.

Curry says they don’t know what stopped the peeper from entering the home, and is asking anyone who recognizes his photo to call the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve been able to share this with the public in hopes that someone recognizes this person. It could be a neighbor, it could be someone you worked alongside, someone you’ve seen at the grocery store,” said Curry. “We need to hear from you because this is not the type of person that needs to be on the streets right now.”

