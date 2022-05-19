RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Incumbent Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has called for a runoff following election results that showed Willie Rowe finishing in first for the Democratic nomination.

Rowe, 62, won with 29.45 percent of the vote. This number is just shy of the 30 percent needed to avoid a runoff election.

Baker, who confirmed to CBS 17 that he is calling for a runoff, finished the primary with 24 percent of the ballots favoring him.

On the Republican ticket, former Sheriff Donnie Harrison was the clear winner, taking in 80 percent of the vote.