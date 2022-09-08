RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Election Day is two months away. Willie Rowe and Donnie Harrison are making their cases for being Wake County’s top law enforcement officer.

Voters got the chance to hear from them and ask questions at a candidate forum hosted by Enlace Latino and El Centro Hispano Wednesday night.

Both candidates have had decades long careers in law enforcement; Harrison was the former sheriff and Rowe was a former major.

A big topic at the forum was 287(g), an agreement between ICE and local law enforcement agencies where the local agency enforces federal immigration law. Harrison signed on to it as sheriff, and he said he would not reinstate the program.

“According to what I’ve been told 287(g) is a thing of the past,” Harrison said.

He was asked if he’d honor an ICE warrant.

“If it’s a legal warrant signed by a judge or an official, yes we would have to, that’s our job,” Harrison said.

Rowe also said he would not reinstate it.

“I would not reinstate the program, and I would only honor ICE criminal warrants that are signed by a judicial official,” Rowe said.

On school safety, both candidates stressed collaborating with different groups like the school board. Harrison proposed a school police force instead of having multiple agencies oversee the SRO program. Rowe said security is his priority, focusing on cameras, locked doors and windows, and officers guarding areas like doors or parking lots.

Another challenge the new Sheriff will face, a series of internal and external concerns raised following Deputy Ned Byrd’s murder. Multiple Wake County Commissioners tell CBS 17 they’ve received several complaints from citizens about it. CBS 17 asked both candidates how they will restore moral and the public’s trust, both said they will lead by example.

“By walking around, being engaged, providing wise council, advice, surrounding myself with people so that we can put forth the right structure that will improve moral,” Rowe said.

“I’ll be out front, I’ll be looking after my personnel, I’ll be listening to the public, I’ll be visible and people could get up with me anytime they want to,” Harrison said.

CBS 17 asked both candidates what their top priority will be if they win, both say recruiting.