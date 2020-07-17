Wake County sheriff discusses future of policing, community relations at forum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a forum with leaders in the faith community about the future of policing on Thursday.

The forum was held at the Bible Way Temple in Raleigh. Several of Baker’s staff members also attended, including members of the internal affairs department.

“The only way we’re going to heal and mend and become one is to really talk about the problem — not skirt around it, not put Band-AIDS on it, but talk about it,” Baker explained.

Baker took questions from the crowd and said no topic was off limits. Some asked about defunding police, the need for more sensitivity training, and how young people should respond during traffic stops.

“Put your blinkers on. Turn your interior lights on. Help them [law enforcement] see what’s happening in that car,” Baker explained of what to do during a traffic stop.

He added: “The very worst thing you can do is begin to debate, argue, and have your day in court on the side of the road.”

Bishop Darnell Dixon is one of the people who called on Baker to hold a forum. He said the topic of how to respond and interact with police is discussed every Sunday at church.

“That was the first time I ever heard (to) turn on the inside light so police can see what’s going on,” he said. “And so, that kind of information and dialogue, I’m gonna actually say that on Sunday. So he’s [Baker] feeding us so that we can feed them so that we can work together.”

Brandon Williams was one of the few young people who attended the forum on policing. He seized the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with Baker, and shared his personal experience with Wake County deputies and police.

“An officer stopped me for my brake light, but then, in the midst of him telling me my brake light is out, he says, ‘Sir, do you have drugs? do you have guns?” Williams recalled of an interaction he had during a traffic stop.

Baker acknowledged the need to hold people accountable but also pointed out that “some of it, it could be law enforcement. Some of it, it could be them [citizens]. But, we have to be honest enough with each other and say, ‘Hey, maybe that was my fault.’”

“That is what we want. We want the community to interact and have a compassionate conversation so that we can get some clarity so we can coexist in harmony,” Dixon said.

Baker said he hopes to hold forums on policing at least once a month.

