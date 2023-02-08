Law enforcement and first responders vehicles outside of Zebulon Magnet Middle School on Friday during the Code Red lockdown. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Wednesday against a suspect involved in making threats of mass violence at Zebulon Magnet Middle School.

On Friday, the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown after threats were made on social media. The school dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said they received information leading to the identification of a juvenile suspect involved in making threats of violence at the school.

On Wednesday, investigators filed juvenile petitions with the Wake County Juvenile Court Counselor’s Office.