ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Wednesday against a suspect involved in making threats of mass violence at Zebulon Magnet Middle School.
On Friday, the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown after threats were made on social media. The school dismissed students at 12:15 p.m. that afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said they received information leading to the identification of a juvenile suspect involved in making threats of violence at the school.
On Wednesday, investigators filed juvenile petitions with the Wake County Juvenile Court Counselor’s Office.
Considering past incidents, threats of violence at schools must be taken seriously. They are very disruptive to the lives of many in our community. These threats tie up valuable resources while making students, parents and staff feel unsafe in an environment that is meant for learning and growth.
We encourage parents to stay involved with their children, keep communication open and monitor the content of what their children are viewing and posting on social media. Law enforcement and the community must work together to prevent these types of crimes from occurring.Wake County Sheriff’s Office