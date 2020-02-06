Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker reflects on 1st year in office, announces 2 historic promotions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday morning, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker reflected on his first year as the county’s leading officer.

It was part of his “State of the Sheriff” press event Thursday.

One of the announcements that came out of his address was the rollout of body cameras. Baker said deputies are being trained now and the rollout could happen in a few weeks.

The sheriff also highlighted his department’s achievements over the past year, including clearing a gun permit backlog, revising the sheriff’s office chase policies, and clearing drug and homicide cases.

Baker said as his department moves into 2020 there’s a definite priority in getting the Wake County Firearms Training Center gun range back open to the public.

“There was never any intent to deny them any access to it but the management at the time concerning the public there was some things that were going on that needed to be dealt with immediately by closing it,” he said. “It kind of went out wrong but that’s what’s going on, but we want to get a back open so they can have access to it.”

Baker said when the range is back open this will also allow his deputies an opportunity to have more training as well.

The sheriff also announced two historic promotions for his department.

Two women, Master Deputy Latasha Bromell and Maj. Karen Battle, now have historic positions in the department.

Bromell is now part of the department’s elite tactical unit, becoming the first woman on the team.

Battle is in charge of the entire patrol division. She is the first woman in this role.

The women are already serving in their new roles.

